Randy Boyd has recently been recommended by the Board of Trustees to serve as the UT system president for the next five years. Boyd has served as the UT system’s interim president since November 2018, and he has already made many changes within the university system.
On Monday, a town hall meeting was hosted at UT to discuss Boyd’s possible new position. In this meeting, Boyd shared his background and history, and then he spoke about his five objectives for the next five years. Finally, there was a question and answer portion of the meeting.
The town hall was the third of five Board of Trustees meetings open to the public that have been organized throughout the state to evaluate Boyd’s eligibility to become president. The previous two meetings were held at UT Chattanooga and the UT Health Science Center in Memphis.
Chancellor Donde Plowman introduced Boyd by speaking about his accomplishments and commitment to UT, including his involvement in various initiatives and pioneering of the UT Promise program.
“He’s the heart and soul behind so many initiatives … he’s been doing this a long time,” Plowman said.
Boyd grew up in Knoxville and graduated from UT in 1979 with a degree in business. He went on to earn a master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma. He started a business, Radio Systems Corporation, that now has over 900 employees, and Boyd has worked in legislature and higher education under former Governor Bill Haslam.
As Boyd talked to the audience about his background, he shared his commitment to bringing all UT system campuses together under what he calls the “one UT culture.” His travels to each campus have helped him understand the importance of making sure each campus is united under the same goals and culture.
“If I could do one thing, it would be to create a one UT culture,” Boyd said.
Boyd also spoke about his focus on philanthropy and the necessity of giving back to education, because this type of donation helps the entire state, not just the university.
By giving back to statewide education, Boyd believes that UT can further education for everyone in the state of Tennessee and can give others the opportunities for higher education that they otherwise couldn’t afford.
“We should all give back to education because education is the inflection point of everything,” Boyd said.
Boyd’s five objectives can be summarized as student success, accessibility, service, efficiency and brand building.
Of these, Boyd explained that student success and accessibility are arguably the most important. With his student success objective, Boyd hopes to give every student the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their struggles.
The accessibility objective includes expanding the UT Promise in order to make college more accessible to all students in Tennessee. Currently, UT Promise is a program that provides free tuition and mandatory fees for students who have been accepted to UT system universities and whose family income falls below $50,000 a year.
During the question and answer portion, audience members expressed concerns about unity and cohesiveness between campuses, as well as faculty representation given that Boyd himself has never served as a faculty member.
Boyd assured town hall attendees that he’s committed to his objectives and will do everything in his power to achieve all that he’s promised community members. He is focused on making sure that faculty are as involved in decision-making as they possibly can be.
On Tuesday, another town hall meeting will be held at UT Martin. The last meeting of the series will occur Wednesday in Nashville.