After Monday night’s storm in Middle Tennessee, all UT campus phones were down on Tuesday. As of Friday morning, all campus phone lines were fully restored.
Campus phones can now receive incoming calls and make outgoing calls, including to the UT Police Department.
The campus local phone service provider Windstream, who’s server is in Nashville, Tennessee, experienced an outage after tornadoes crossed through Middle Tennessee, taking the lives of 25 people and leaving destruction across three counties.
UTPD informed the UT community within the email sent out to students, staff and faculty about relief efforts the university is working on, including collecting monetary donations through direct donations to the Middle Tennessee Disaster Relief VOLstarter fundraising page.
The university is also working to identify organizations to receive the funds so as to provide immediate and long-term assistance.
“For those interested in volunteering to help tornado survivors, Hands On Nashville is offering opportunities to serve,” UTPD added at the end of the email.