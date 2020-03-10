The All Campus Theatre, in conjunction with the Center for Student Engagement, put on a “Musical Theatre Revue” Tuesday night in the Student Union Auditorium. The show was directed and choreographed by sophomore Alan Toney and freshman Cameron Skillen.
The 51 member cast put on performances from “Rent,” “Mamma Mia,” “Heathers” and many other musicals.
My personal favorite numbers were “Hello!” from “The Book of Mormon,” “I Know It’s Today” from “Shrek the Musical,” “You’ll Be Back” from “Hamilton,” “Cell Block Tango” from “Chicago” and “The I Love You Song” from “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
That’s not to say that the rest of the performances weren’t good, but these were just my personal favorites out of the whole show. The staging and some of the choreographies seemed to be a bit more rehearsed in comparison to some of the others, but nerves could’ve also played a part in the overall performance as well.
As someone who loves musical theatre and who has helped put on musicals in high school, I obviously had to go to this. I also did have some friends who were in the show and who helped put it together. The event also featured some of my favorite musicals, as well as some that aren’t as recognized as others — for example, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” versus “Wicked.”
Upon first going into the show, I was shocked by the amount of people that came. I was expecting an audience comprised of people who love musicals, those who are music and theatre majors and family members of the performers. However, some of the people that were sitting around me came because they saw the advertisements and thought it would be cool. So, just seeing how far All Campus Theatre was able to reach in order to have a good audience size was amazing.
Even though I loved the show, I do feel like it could’ve had a stronger start. It did start off a bit shaky, so I was unsure at first, but it progressively got better and was overall an amazing show.
I also would’ve switched the first and last songs. I would’ve ended with “Seasons of Love” from “Rent” and started with “Freak Flag” from “Shrek the Musical.” I just feel like “Freak Flag” would make a strong opening since there are some stereotypes about people within musical theatre, or just the arts in general, presented within the piece, and it is a song about being proud of who you are.
“Seasons of Love” is such an iconic song, and I just feel like it would’ve been the perfect way to close a show like this.
At “Musical Theatre Revue,” one could tell that everyone who was involved worked hard on this production, and the love that they have for the show and each other was quite apparent. I also really loved that this show had pieces that could please everyone, even if they weren’t that big on musicals.
I am also shocked at the great amount of talent we have here at UT.
There will be another “Musical Theatre Revue” next spring, and auditions for the production will be held sometime between late November and early December. I am glad that All Campus Theatre is planning on hosting another one, because there are so many other amazing musicals that they can pull songs from.
I can’t wait for next year’s performance, and I strongly urge you, even if you think you don’t like musicals, to get involved in some way. Whether it be auditioning, volunteering to help with sound and lights or even just attending the show, it will be well worth it.