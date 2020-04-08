Applications to receive monetary support through the Student Emergency Fund are now open online. The fund was created through UT’s fundraising resource, VOLStarter, to support students who are facing financial hardships as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus.
In order to be eligible to receive aid, students must currently be enrolled at UT or be pre-registered for an upcoming semester. Additionally, students must demonstrate that they are encountering financial difficulty as a result of COVID-19. Each student selected to receive funding will be required to meet with a representative from the Center for Financial Wellness.
Spring and summer 2020 graduates are still eligible to apply, but their applications must be completed before May 1.
Applicants are advised to consider that their current financial aid packages may be affected by receiving support from the Student Emergency Fund. Students who receive financial aid and are interested in applying for the fund should speak with OneStop at 865-974-1111 to discuss the specific effects this may have.
Funds allocated from the Student Emergency Fund should be used for emergency housing, food, one-time medical assistance, essential academic needs, emergency expenses for dependents, the replacement of personal items and emergency housing needs.
More information about the fund is available on the Dean of Students website.