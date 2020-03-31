The school year is still in full swing even though things are looking a bit different for college students.
That being said, the majority of your exams are likely still on schedule, although they may be given in a different format, and you have to be ready to study for these exams as usual. However, it may be a bit difficult to stay focused when you’re at home.
Here are a few tips to help you stay focused when studying from home.
Eliminate distractions
Since students are forced to stay at home now, they may have more distractions than ever.
When you were at school, it was easy to head to a private study room or a quiet study floor in the library. Now, students are no longer in a school environment and are likely around various family members, as well as a plethora of other distractions.
Nothing can get finished properly when your work does not have your full attention, so you have to eliminate the things getting in the way. One way to do this, is by asking the people you’re living with, if at all possible, that they try to give you space while you’re studying.
Another way to diminish distractions is to listen to music — if that works for you. Maybe listening to your favorite artist is too tempting and could potentially become a new distraction, but putting on something without lyrics or with a calmer sound can help drown out any noise created by your surroundings.
Get organized
It can be easy to leave your things strewn out and left unorganized when you return home for a visit from college. However, we are going to be home for a while this time. Meaning, you should actually put your things away and get organized so that during the last month of school, you can get your work done in an orderly manner.
Wherever your work or study space may be, reduce the amount of clutter. If you’re in your bedroom, put anything on your floor away and make your bed; you’d be surprised how much this can help you in focusing.
If you’re in a different room, clear your work space and make sure only your necessary materials are nearby to lessen the stress you may be feeling.
Stay in one place (and away from your bed)
For some, a change in environment can help with focusing, but for many it may be necessary to stay in the same spot for the entirety of one’s studying.
While you might have already done this at school, you must stay away from your bed or bedroom. If you cannot leave your bedroom to study in a different place in your house, at least avoid your bed.
When you are studying in your bed, you are more likely to want to put the studying – and yourself – to rest. This will not help anything, and you will probably not be very motivated to study if you are sitting in the same spot that you sleep in.
Wherever your study space is, find it and stay there while following these tips to ensure the best outcomes for your studying experience at home.