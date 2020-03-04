Recently, the search has been underway for UT’s next vice chancellor for research.
On Monday afternoon, Chancellor Donde Plowman released a statement via email announcing the four finalists for the vice chancellor position.
Throughout the week, the four finalists have been on campus to meet with UT’s leaders and hold public forums.
Finalist Joan Marie Bienvenue was on campus on Tuesday. Bienvenue is currently serving as senior executive director of the Applied Research Institute at the University of Virginia.
Next, Robert S. Keynton will be in the Student Union, room 169, on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Keynton is currently interim executive vice president for research and innovation at the University of Louisville.
Finalist Charles F. McMillan is the former director and president of Los Alamos Laboratory, a Department of Energy national lab in Los Alamos, New Mexico. McMillan will be in the Science and Engineering Research Facility, room 309, for a forum on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Finally, Deborah L. Crawford will hold a forum at 1:30 p.m. on Monday in the Student Union, room 262 A/B. She is currently the vice president for research, innovation and economic impact at George Mason University.
In her email, Plowman emphasized the importance of research at UT, adding that she hopes the community will take the time to attend the forums and share ideas about the future of this important campus position.
“Research is central to our mission as Tennessee’s flagship land-grant university. Our next vice chancellor will provide leadership in this area as part of my cabinet and will be expected to build innovating partnerships, foster discovery and raise our national and international standing in the research community,” Plowman said.