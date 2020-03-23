“Healer,” the fourth studio album from alt-rock band Grouplove, follows their 2017 album “Big Mess.”
The band has spoken about how this album calls back to their older, happier and more upbeat music. Just by listening to the first song on “Healer,” it’s clear Grouplove has accurately captured their older sound while still bringing something new to the table.
“Deleter” and “Inside Out” are the first two songs off of “Healer,” and perhaps the most popular songs off of the album. Simply put, both are anthems for fans in 2020. The upbeat nature of both reminds me of Grouplove’s iconic songs from past albums, such as “Tongue Tied” and “Ways to Go.”
Something that fans have always found emblematic of Grouplove’s sound is their focus on nostalgia. This is what has made them such a staple of alternative rock: the nostalgic feelings present in their music, especially on their first two albums.
It’s great to see the band return to their iconic sound while producing new music that feels like something old brought new, rather than a repeat of their old music.
“Deleter” and “Inside Out” also follow in the footsteps of Grouplove’s previous music in their subject matter. While vague, we can assume that both songs are reflections on the relationship between society and government in a broader sense.
Grouplove’s music, while rooted heavily in nostalgia, also thinks about youth, progress, change, social structures and love. Their music is retrospective in every sense but also looks at the past in relationships compared to the future.
The slower songs on the album, such as “Places” and “Ahead of Myself” are complementary to the more upbeat songs, because they illustrate the musical range of Grouplove as a band.
“Promises” is a song on the album which most explicitly discusses politics and government, as it demands accountability from the government. This song also suggests that the media can cause desensitization, a powerful statement on modern America.
I think the album’s title is representative of the current state of the band as a whole: a healing, a sense of return to a positive state of being. It can also be thought of as the band’s desire for healing in society. Their music’s reflections on society suggest that perhaps the band believes the country needs healing.
Although Grouplove’s popularity has decreased slightly in the past few years, their future looks promising with “Healer” as an album to set a foundation for future music. I think it solidifies their place in the alternative sphere and will help them increase popularity with coming music.
Overall, “Healer” is an album that combines the iconic nostalgia of Grouplove’s music with the same feelings of upbeat songs that we all know and love. It’s a testament to Grouplove’s ability to keep fans wanting more new music while maintaining a consistent unique sound and aesthetic.