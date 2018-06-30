Readers, I again am forced to break from traditional Tonight Show type of satire to talk about a subject that is very important to me. I promi…
On fall Saturday’s in the mid-1960s, one 16-year-old boy with a dream of playing for the Tennessee Vols would drive around in search of the hi…
Festivities and fireworks- need we say more. Here's what Knoxville and the surrounding area has to offer for your 4th of July celebrations.
Imagine you are a starfish. You’re slowly, slowly crawling across the bottom of a shallow tidal pool. Eventually, you find yourself in the pre…
After a few days of rain, the skies in Knoxville made way for a rainbow of color as more than 10,000 gathered for the 13th annual Pridefest on…
Folks in Farragut will enjoy live performances from three Tennessee-based bands this weekend as the Lawn Chair Concert Series kicks off for the fourth time.
The UT Board of Trustees passed a zero-percent tuition increase for undergraduate students regarding the 2018-2019 fiscal year during its annual meeting on Friday.
When a drive-in chain that considers itself a drink destination begins serving limited-time slushie options, especially ones with particularly colorful names, the tast…
